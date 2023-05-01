South Dakota Investment Council Sells 24,343 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,343 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $264.31 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $243.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

