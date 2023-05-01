MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MET stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

