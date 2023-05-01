South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $195.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

