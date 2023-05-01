South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 65,684 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,684 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,806.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 126,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPC stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

