South Dakota Investment Council Buys 900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $84.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $112.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

