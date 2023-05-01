South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE ESNT opened at $42.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.