South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 7,725 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.84% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 325,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $804.70 million, a PE ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

