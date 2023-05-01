South Dakota Investment Council Has $6.24 Million Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Berry were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Berry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BRY opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $578.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 188,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

