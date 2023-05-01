South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 17.95. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

