South Dakota Investment Council Buys 2,736 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.32% of NMI worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in NMI by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in NMI by 29.9% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 81.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,169,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after acquiring an additional 525,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 16.5% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.40 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

