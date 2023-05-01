South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,390 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.28.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $182.58 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.17 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

