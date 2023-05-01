Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.10% of Valaris worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Valaris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

