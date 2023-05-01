Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stake Lowered by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,683 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 2.30% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of GHL opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

