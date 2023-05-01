South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.33 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $125.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.