South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 426.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.