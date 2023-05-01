Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $422,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,718,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $468.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

