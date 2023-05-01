Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $194.56 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $182.40 and a 52-week high of $335.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.57 and a 200 day moving average of $261.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

