MorphoSys (MOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MorphoSys Stock Down 0.9 %
MorphoSys stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
