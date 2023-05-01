Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.68 million, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 7,720 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $48,095.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,653 shares in the company, valued at $757,898.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $52,646.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,788 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

