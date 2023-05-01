Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCPH stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

