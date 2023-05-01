Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after purchasing an additional 458,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

