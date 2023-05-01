Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Emerald stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.25. Emerald has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emerald in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.
