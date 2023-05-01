FARO Technologies (FARO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. FARO Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.22)-$(0.02) EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.22–$0.02 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter.

FARO stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $473.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 62.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

