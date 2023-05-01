GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.40 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares in the company, valued at $16,359,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
