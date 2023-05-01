GlycoMimetics (GLYC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.40 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 1,000,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,573,798 shares in the company, valued at $16,359,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.