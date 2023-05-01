Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $91.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 448,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $22,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,319,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,414,000 after purchasing an additional 140,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

