Apollo Medical (AMEH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.95-$1.20 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $294.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMEH stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $58.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.
