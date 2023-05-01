IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $188.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.