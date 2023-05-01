Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.
Endava Trading Up 2.0 %
DAVA opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Endava by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 399,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Endava by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
