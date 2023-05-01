Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $333,911,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after buying an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

