AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of AVB opened at $180.37 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $238.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
