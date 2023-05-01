AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

Shares of AVB opened at $180.37 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $238.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.21 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

