FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,817 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $42,182,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

