FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $218.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.