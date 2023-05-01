FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.