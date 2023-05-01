FourThought Financial Partners LLC Invests $633,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,401,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,966,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,854 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSHD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

