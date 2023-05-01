Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,148,000 after acquiring an additional 114,413 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Linde by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,274,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,432,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $369.45 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $370.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

