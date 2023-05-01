Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GitLab by 174.6% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,394,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 851,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLB. FBN Securities started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

