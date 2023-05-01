Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period.

HPF opened at $15.90 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

