Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $98,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 202.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.3966 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. TD Securities raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

