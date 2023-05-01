Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 10,250 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,040,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 169,553 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,344,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.