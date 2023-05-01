Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTR. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTR opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

