1,896 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 38.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

