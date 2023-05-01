Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $119,000 in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 616,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 400,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NCZ opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

