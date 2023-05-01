Hollencrest Capital Management Has $127,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,904 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Cowa LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 152,112 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 363,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.57 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

