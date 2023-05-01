Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $124,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 835 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

