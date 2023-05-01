Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $127,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

