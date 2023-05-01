Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE opened at $154.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.