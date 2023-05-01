Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $154.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.