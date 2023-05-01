Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 900 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 66.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.