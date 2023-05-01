192 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $671.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

