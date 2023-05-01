Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,182 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,182 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CW opened at $169.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.03.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

