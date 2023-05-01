Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 978 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

IBM stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

